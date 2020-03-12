This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
High Court president instructs that existing trials should be completed where possible

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon made the statement in court today after receiving instructions by the High Court president.

By Olga Cronin Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 3:51 PM
1 hour ago 4,088 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5043963
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE PRESIDENT OF the High Court has instructed that existing trials should be completed where possible, a murder trial jury has been told.

Addressing the jury in the Central Criminal Court trial of Rafal Karaczyn (34) this afternoon, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon said that, in light of health “matters unfolding in the community”, her instructions from the President of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly are that courts should endeavour to conclude trials already at hearing unless another announcement is made.

She then asked the jury to return on Wednesday because, she said, she understands that the jury has a difficulty sitting tomorrow and Monday, while Tuesday is a public holiday.

They will then hear closing speeches from the defence and the prosecution, which were originally scheduled to begin this morning.

Karaczyn (34), of Crozon Park, Sligo, has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of his 30-year-old wife Natalia Karaczyn, at their family home in Crozon Park between 29 April 2018 and 1 May 2018.

Ms Justice Creedon told the jury of seven women and five men that all that is remaining in the trial is the closing speeches from the prosecution and defence, for her to give them her charge and for them to carry out their deliberations.

She also told them that the registrar is available to liaise with the jurors if needed between today and Wednesday.

“Thank you all very much for your patience,” Ms Justice Creedon said.

Olga Cronin

