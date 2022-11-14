Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 14 November 2022
Advertisement

Musk's Tesla compensation trial begins in US court

The court date landed as Musk is facing a deluge of scrutiny over his $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

14 minutes ago 1,035 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Jag_cz

A US TRIAL over Elon Musk’s $50 billion compensation package at Tesla began today in a Delaware court.

Richard Tornetta, a shareholder of the electric car maker, filed a complaint in 2018 on the grounds that Musk and the company’s board of directors failed to respect their duties when they authorized the pay plan.

According to the plaintiff, Musk dictated his terms to directors who were not sufficiently independent from the tech tycoon to object.

The court date landed as Musk is facing a deluge of scrutiny over his $44 billion takeover of Twitter that has seen big layoffs, an exodus of advertisers and a proliferation of fake accounts.

The Tesla shareholder accuses Musk of “unjustified enrichment” and asked for the annulment of the pay program.

According to a legal filing, Musk earned the equivalent of $52.4 billion in stock options over four and a half years after virtually all of the company’s targets were met.

When the plan was adopted it was valued at a total of $56 billion.

Lawyers for the tycoon and the other defendants argue that the compensation plan is linked to the company’s performance and that Tesla’s stock market value increased more than tenfold since its adoption.

Musk is expected to testify on Wednesday and canceled an in-person appearance at an event on the sidelines of the G20 in Indonesia to attend court.

The trial, which will take place without a jury, will last five days and is headed by Judge Kathaleen McCormick, the same judge who prosecuted the case opposing Musk against Twitter.

That case did not go to trial after the tycoon agreed to buy the platform for $44 billion after months of trying to wiggle out of the deal.

In addition to Musk, the lawsuit includes several current and former Tesla board members.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie