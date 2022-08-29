Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 29 August 2022
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower in bid to win buyout battle

The Tesla boss hopes that allegations made by the former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko will bolster his case.

By AFP Monday 29 Aug 2022, 9:34 PM
Elon Musk's attempt to back out of buying Twitter has struggled for momentum in court.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ELON MUSK HAS formally subpoenaed a Twitter whistleblower to share information about spam accounts at the social network, as the billionaire fights in court to back out of a massive buyout deal.

Musk has tried to pull out of the $44 billion (€44 billion) agreement by saying Twitter misled him on the number of false accounts, or bots, prompting strong denials and a lawsuit from the social media firm.

The Tesla boss hopes that allegations made by the former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko, about major security gaps and problematic practices at the firm, will bolster his case.

According to court documents made public today, Musk’s attorneys served Zatko with a subpoena Saturday demanding he share any documents or messages regarding the impact of spam and false accounts on Twitter’s activity, dating back to January 2019.

Zatko was also ordered to answer questions on the record for Musk lawyers on 9 September.

Zatko’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk’s attempt to back out of buying Twitter has struggled for momentum in court.

Twitter won some early battles in the case, including a fast-track trial date, and its stock had risen as analysts predicted the platform would prevail over the mercurial Musk.

But a US judge last week told Twitter to surrender more data to Musk on the key issue of fake accounts, and the billionaire hopes Zatko’s whistleblower complaint could further turn the tide in its favor.

While Twitter has pointed out that Musk opted not to perform due diligence typically seen in merger deals, the billionaire’s attorney Alex Spiro told the Delaware judge he had trusted the firm’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The market watchdog was one of the recipients of Zatko’s complaint, which accuses Twitter of issuing untrue statements on account numbers because “if accurate measurements ever became public, it would harm the image and valuation of the company.”

© – AFP, 2022

