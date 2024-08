ELON MUSK’S HOSTING of former US president Donald Trump in a live online conversation has failed to get off the ground due to technical difficulties with his social media site X, formerly Twitter.

Tonight’s expected conversation between the two men fell to a similar fate, at least in the early stages, to that of Florida Governor Ron De Santis’ disastrous campaign launch on the same platform.

The announcement that Musk, who has publicly backed Trump in recent weeks, would be hosting the “interview” came alongside the Republican candidate’s return to posting on X today.

Musk reinstated Trump’s banned account when he bought the site in 2022 but Trump has stuck to posting on his own social network, Truth Social, until today.

X users immediately began reacting to the failed audio ‘Space’ broadcast when they were met with various messages informing them they could not access the feed.

“Could not fetch Space” was one of them. “Details not available” was another.

On desktop, the browser screen turned smoky grey after clicking on the link to the ‘Space’.

Musk then said they would have to proceed with fewer listeners.

We will proceed with the smaller number of concurrent listeners at 8:30 ET and then post the unedited audio immediately thereafter https://t.co/oxF8PsNHnZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024