Mystery metal monolith vanishes from ancient Turkish site

A METAL MONOLITH that mysteriously appeared on a field in south-east Turkey has now disappeared four days later, according to Turkish media reports.

The three-metre-high metal slab bearing an ancient Turkic script, was found on Friday by a farmer in Sanliurfa province.

It was discovered near the Unesco World Heritage site of Gobekli Tepe, which is home to megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium BC, thousands of years before Stonehenge.

The shiny structure, however, was reported gone this morning, days after authorities said they were investigating its appearance by looking through closed circuit television footage and searching for vehicles that may have transported it to the site.

It was not immediately clear if it had been taken down by the authorities.

The state-run Anadolu Agency quoted the field’s owner as saying he was baffled by both its appearance and disappearance.

“We don’t know if it was placed on my field for marketing purposes or as an advertisement,” Anadolu quoted Fuat Demirdil as saying. “We saw that the metal block was no longer at its place. Residents cannot solve the mystery of the metal block either.”

The agency also quoted local resident Hasan Yildiz as saying the block was still at the field on Monday evening, but had disappeared by the morning.

The monolith bore an inscription that read: “Look at the sky, you will see the moon” in the ancient Turkic Gokturk alphabet, according to reports.

Other mysterious monoliths have similarly appeared and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

Gobekli Tepe was the setting of the Turkish Netflix mystery series, The Gift.