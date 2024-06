CONSTRUCTION IS COMMENCING on a long-awaited bridge linking Co Louth with Co Down.

The Narrow Water Bridge is set to connect Cornamucklagh near Omeath in Co Louth with Narrow Water near Warrenpoint in Co Down.

The bridge will span 195 metres and accommodate vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, and will be able to open to allow the passage of ships through and on to the Newry Canal.

Taoiseach Simon Harris, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Minister for Heritage Malcolm Noonan, as well as Northern Ireland’s Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd, are due to visit the site today.

€102 million euro, plus VAT, has been allocated from the Shared Ireland Fund to go towards the project.

In a statement this morning, the Taoiseach said that the bridge would be a “game-changer for commerce, daily life and tourism in this part of our shared island”.

“The Shared Island Unit was set up by the coalition for this very reason – to bring about visionary projects for the whole island that had long been sought after but not yet realised,” Harris said.

“I want to pay tribute to the communities and politicians from all parties and none in both Ireland and Northern Ireland who campaigned for a Narrow Water Bridge for decades.”

Similarly, the Tánaiste described the project as a “clear physical manifestation of the philosophy underpinning Shared Island”.

It embodies our ambition for reconciliation, a closer relationship between North and South, and progress.

“Today is the realisation of a vision long shared across this stretch of water, delivering on the desire of both communities to reach out, to connect and to grow together.”