PROTESTS ARE TO take place today in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick in solidarity with Natasha O’Brien, the woman who was viciously and randomly attacked by an Irish soldier who received a suspended sentence for the assault.

Natasha, 24, was punched repeatedly until left unconscious by 22-year-old Cathal Crotty in Limerick city, a member of the defence forces, who bragged about the attack on social media afterwards, telling friends in a Snapchat story:”two to put her down, two to put her out”.

Crotty was handed a three year suspended sentence at Limerick Circuit Court after he pleaded guilty to the attack.

He admitted to gardaí that he punched Natasha “four times” on 29 May 2022, including in the face after she had fallen to the ground.

Natasha sustained a broken nose, bruising, nightmares and panic attacks afterwards, said she thought Crotty was going to kill her during the attack when she spoke in court.

The Judge, Tom O’Donnell, noted the serious implications of Crotty’s plea when delivering the sentence, and wished O’Brien all the best.

Crotty has been formally told that he likely faces dismissal from the defence forces.

The Rosa International Socialist Feminists has been involved in organising the protests.

Rosa’s Ruth Coppinger said:“When victims take the brave decision to stand up against violent perpetrators they should, at a bare minimum, receive justice,”

“The outpour of rage against this injustice & solidarity with Natasha across the country show that the system is at odds with most ordinary people,” she added.

Coppinger noted that there have been other allegations of abuse made within the defence forces, including from the Women of Honour group, who she said are still fighting for justice and “systematic change”.

She said the protest will be calling for Crotty’s dismissal from the army, and an end to character-based reference in gender violence based cases, as well as change within the legal system as to how these cases are dealt with.

The Dublin protest is taking place at 1 pm at the Spire, while the Cork protest will take place at 12 pm on Grand Parade, and the Limerick protest will be at 3 pm on Bedford Row. The Galway protest will take place in Eyre Square at 2pm.