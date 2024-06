24-YEAR-OLD NATASHA O’BRIEN, who was assaulted by Irish Defence Force soldier Cathal Crotty two years ago, has said she is “not going to stop” being a voice for victims after her attacker walked free from jail last week.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, O’Brien said though she suffered real trauma from the unprovoked assault on her by Crotty, she believes “what I experienced in that courtroom is the true, true trauma. The true attack”.

“If I had to choose what I experienced two years ago or last Wednesday – I’d go back to two years ago,” O’Brien told presenter Miriam O’Callaghan.

“This happens all the time, and I’m not the first to come forward and I’m not the last and I won’t be the last. I’m hoping to keep the spotlight on [this] and keep my foot on the gas,” she added.

O’Brien was punched up to six times and was left unconscious by Crotty in the May 2022 assault after she had “politely” asked the soldier to stop shouting the word “faggot” to others on a Limerick city street.

During the assault, the court was told, O’Brien believed she was going to die and was left with severe injuries, including a broken nose.

A Limerick court heard that Crotty had initially denied the assault had taken place until he was presented with CCTV evidence of the incident. Crotty pleaded guilty to the assault charge.

Last week Judge Tom O’Donnell imposed a fully-suspended three-year sentence on Crotty for the attack, citing that he had taken into account the soldier’s career, that he had no previous convictions and his guilty plea.

O’Brien said last night that she believes what she experienced in the courtroom on Wednesday last was “an utter injustice”.

Judge Tom O’Donnell is retiring today in a unrelated, pre-announced arrangement.

As first reported by The Journal, the Irish Defence Forces have began the process to dismiss Crotty from his role in the army. Politicians, including the Taoiseach Simon Harris, have condemned the actions by Crotty.

Harris yesterday also requested and is seeking that the Defence Forces list how many of its members have criminal convictions. In the Dáil yesterday O’Brien received a standing ovation from politicians, as she watched from the public gallery.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghraíl thanked O’Brien for attending the Dáil and for giving the chamber the opportunity to respond to the “circumstances that you find yourself in”, before calling on TDs to applaud the young woman.

“We are on your side,” he added.

O’Brien told RTÉ television last night: “I was in the public gallery today in Dáil na hÉireann, watching, looking, pressuring. They could see me watching, they were looking up.

“[I'm] expecting answers. [I'm] deserving of answers and I think I speak for so many that don’t have a voice today. That’s the reality of it. I was beaten within an inch of my life and I am here to tell the tale so I’m not going to stop.”