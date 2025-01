The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Tipperary 3-25

Galway 2-16

TIPPERARY LEFT PEARSE Stadium with a 12-point victory over Galway despite shipping two consolation goals.

Both teams had 10 different scorers but the Tipp marksmen did the heavier damage with their two newcomers on the inside line, Darragh McCarthy and Dylan Walsh, sharing 2-9.

There were eight debutants named to start, four on either side, with the new faces taking over free-taking responsibilities in McCarthy and Galway’s Rory Burke.

Micheál Donoghue’s return brought a new broom with newcomers in Seán Murphy, Michael Garvey, Oisín Lohan, and Burke, plus substitutes Cillian Whelan, Shane Morgan, and Anthony Burns.

Liam Cahill handed debuts to Michael Corcoran, Sam O’Farrell, Dylan Walsh, and McCarthy, while Robert Doyle was drafted in at half-time and Conor Martin for a finish.

Kilkenny 0-23

Clare 0-21

Kilkenny claimed the spoils in a tight game against All-Ireland champions Clare in Ennis.

Billy Drennan’s free on 56 minutes gave the visitors the lead for the first time, they had trailed by seven points at the conclusion of the first quarter, a spell in the game where Clare really impressed with smart, economic use of the ball allowing them to feed a lively attack.

A patient Kilkenny grew into the game and by half-time, they did very well to reduce the gap to two points, hitting eight of the last eleven scores of the half, with wing forward Martin Keoghan central to their ability to claw things back and subsequently claim the victory.

