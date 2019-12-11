This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three scratch card games have been missing prizes worth €180,000

The National Lottery regulator was notified of the issue earlier this month.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 2:17 PM
10 minutes ago 1,224 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4928090
File photo of scratch cards.
Image: Shutterstock/giuseppelombardo
File photo of scratch cards.
File photo of scratch cards.
Image: Shutterstock/giuseppelombardo

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY has apologised after four jackpot prizes have been left out of three scratch card games, worth a total of €180,000. 

Four of the top prizes were not included in three of the 178 scratch card games it has offered since 2014 due to a human error. 

The National Lottery apologised for the errors “which should have been fixed before the games went on sale”, RTÉ has reported. 

The Regulator of the National Lottery was notified of the issue this month.

In a statement, the regulator said they have sought to ensure the lottery would find and implement a solution to return the value of the prizes to scratch card players at “the earliest opportunity”.

A statement from the regulator added that a proposal to return the prize money through a special New Year’s draw, funded by the National Lottery, has been approved. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie