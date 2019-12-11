Three scratch card games have been missing prizes worth €180,000

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY has apologised after four jackpot prizes have been left out of three scratch card games, worth a total of €180,000.

Four of the top prizes were not included in three of the 178 scratch card games it has offered since 2014 due to a human error.

The National Lottery apologised for the errors “which should have been fixed before the games went on sale”, RTÉ has reported.

The Regulator of the National Lottery was notified of the issue this month.

In a statement, the regulator said they have sought to ensure the lottery would find and implement a solution to return the value of the prizes to scratch card players at “the earliest opportunity”.

A statement from the regulator added that a proposal to return the prize money through a special New Year’s draw, funded by the National Lottery, has been approved.