GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN a 24-hour national speed limit enforcement operation today in an effort to encourage drivers to slow down and remember the dangers of speeding.

An Garda Síochána conducts a number of ‘National Slow Down’ days every year and with the school year about to start, drivers are being warned that traffic on the country’s roads will increase, as will the number of pedestrians and cyclists.

“It is important to remember that no matter how good the road and weather conditions are, any increase in speed will significantly increase the likelihood of being involved in a serious or fatal road traffic collision,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Last year saw an increase in fatal road traffic collisions, with a total of 184 people losing their lives in 173 fatal collisions, compared to 154 deaths in 149 collisions in 2022 – a 19% increase.

By the end of June 2024 over 70,000 fixed charge notices had been issued to drivers exceeding the speed limit, over 375 drivers every day, gardaí said.

“Speeding not only puts you at risk but also endangers the lives of others around you. Every time you speed, there is an increase in the likelihood of losing control of your vehicle, which could lead to a serious or fatal accident,” gardaí said.

“The consequences of speeding can be devastating, not only for yourself but for other innocent people on the road.”