THE NATIONAL ST Patrick’s Day parade is underway in Dublin, with an estimated 500,000 people in the city centre to watch the procession.

The parade got underway on Parnell Square in the capital at 12pm under the stewardship of this year’s Grand Marshall, actress Victoria Smurfit, who said it was an “incredible honour” to be part of the event.

“Celebrating St Patrick’s Day, for me, is an opportunity to eat all the good things, laugh at all the daft things. It’s about entertainment. It’s about freedom of your spirit,” she told the PA news agency.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina are also attending the event, his final St Patrick’s Day parade as Uachtaráin na hÉireann. His term in office is due to end in November.

Speaking to RTÉ ahead of the parade, President Higgins said: “People have been just wonderful, generous and so supportive.

“I think it has been a great privilege to have been President of Ireland, and I’m very, very pleased and I’m very grateful for the great support that came from the public,” he said.

It is in the public world that the Irish people are at their best.

Children, adults and visitors from across the world have convened in the city centre, with many adorned in green, to celebrate the festivities which began at noon.

Excited people have gathered in Dublin city centre to attend the national St Patrick's Day parade. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

People gathered at the barriers from early this morning in green and tricolour gear, with many bringing snacks and hot drinks as they eagerly awaited the noon start time.

Over 4,000 street performers, parade companies and marching bands hailing from Ireland and across the world are taking part in this year’s parade, the theme of which is Adventures – or Eachtraí, as gaeilge.

According to the organisers, the parade “embodies the famed and legendary adventurous spirit that lives inside us all, known and loved the world over as a defining symbol of Irishness”.

Among the participants this year is Macnas, the theatre company from Galway, with ‘Turas Alf’. The display features Alf the Giant Newt, a visual masterpiece about climate change and habitat loss.

Other participants include Spraoi, whose showcase ‘Pirate Queens’ is a celebration of Irish women such as Grace O’Malley and Anne Bonny, while ArtFX brings ‘Fierce Mild’, a playful tribute to Ireland’s unpredictable spring weather.

Parades are also taking place around the country this afternoon. The Cork parade kicked off at 1pm. This year’s theme is ‘building a better world’, based on a UN initiative.

In Galway city, more than 3,000 people took part in the parade, which started at 11.30am this morning.

‘A More Fun Limerick’ is the theme of this year’s Limerick parade, which got underway at 12pm.

Parades are also taking place in Belfast, Waterford and Kilkenny, while across the pond, the famous New York City parade is set to kick off at 3pm Irish time.

A number of diversions are in place for Dublin Bus services until 5pm today, which is operating a Sunday service on all routes. Details can be found here.

Irish Rail is also operating a Sunday service, with extra DART and Commuter services operating before and after the Dublin St Patrick’s Day parade.

Tara Street Station is closed until 4pm to facilitate Garda crowd management arrangements. People should use Connolly or Pearse Stations during this time.

Six late-night trains will be running after midnight. Details are available on www.irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app.

With reporting from Press Association