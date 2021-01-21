Poll: Should a 'national voluntary collection' be set up for survivors of mother and baby homes?

A sign and a teddy bear outside Leinster House in 2014 during a protest over the burial of babies at an institution in Tuam.

A NATIONAL VOLUNTARY collection for survivors of mother and baby homes has been suggested by independent senator Rónán Mullen.

The government is drawing up a redress scheme for survivors on foot of the publication of the final report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation last week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that religious organisations should “make a contribution” towards this scheme.

Speaking in the Seanad yesterday, Mullen said the country should consider “whether it would be appropriate to have some kind of national voluntary contribution as part of a redress package to reflect the social and community dimension to this story, along with Church and State contributions”.

“We are all connected with families who are in some way a part of this story,” he added.

