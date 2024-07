NATIONALS OF SOUTH Africa and Botswana will be required to obtain a visa before travelling to Ireland from Wednesday, the Minister for Justice has announced.

Helen McEntee said a transit visa will also be required if nationals of either country intend to transit through Ireland en-route to another destination.

She said the “carefully considered decision” will bring Ireland into closer alignment with the Schengen Area in respect of both countries.

The Department of Justice said a “significant number” of International Protection applicants have been received from people from South Africa and Botswana in recent years.

Both countries are designated as safe countries of origin for International Protection purposes and are the only countries on that list which are not currently visa required.

Transitional arrangements will now be put in place for nationals of South Africa and Botswana who have existing arrangements to travel to the State until 9 August.

“Irish visa requirements are kept under ongoing review, having regard for the need to ensure that effective immigration controls are in place whilst also facilitating those who wish to travel to Ireland for the purposes of a visit, to work, to study, or to join family members,” McEntee said.

The Dublin Visa Office will now establish a dedicated ‘South Africa desk’ to process applications from South African nationals.

The Department will also establish three Visa Applications Centres (VACs) in South Africa with visa service provider Global VFS.

“The visa system is an essential part of our immigration system to determine who can travel to Ireland,” McEntee said.

“A wide range of factors are taken in account when introducing visa requirements to ensure we can continue to facilitate travel with processes that are robust, effective, and fair.”

The Department said the visa requirement will not be applied to diplomatic passport holders of South Africa, and reciprocal arrangements apply for Irish diplomats travelling to this county.

It advised nationals of South Africa and Botswana who have existing travel arrangements are advised to check the Irish Immigration Service’s website for more information.