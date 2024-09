NATO SHIPS AND an Irish Naval vessel are to conduct an exercise off the coast this weekend, the Department of Defence has confirmed.

The event known as a Passex involves NATO naval ships to work with partner navies to practice manoeuvres at sea.

It will see the ships operating together and they will practice standard procedures and other activities – it is aimed at making sure an Irish Naval vessel can operate together with NATO nations.

It is the latest coming together of NATO and Irish Defence Forces elements in conjunction with their agreements under the Partnership for Peace programme.

It is understood that NATO officials are also due in Dublin for meetings shortly to discuss progress in the agreement.

Advertisement

It is understood that there are a number of NATO ships off the coast of Ireland at present - Russian naval vessels have also been spotted.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Defence has said the diplomatic meeting is part of an “annual consultation”

“Similarly, PASSEX is a standard communications exercise carried out between navies, and our Naval Service has participated in such exercises in the past.

“Its aim is to increase familiarisation and understanding of operational matters, and this exercise is being conducted outside Ireland’s territorial waters.

“As several foreign vessels are passing through Irelands EEZ in the coming days, the Naval Service have accepted an invite to participate in a one day familiarisation exercise,” the spokeswoman said.

The closer relationship has resulted in the Individual Tailored Partnership Programme (ITPP) which allows for greater information and intelligence sharing with the military and political alliance in areas such as peacekeeping, maritime security and tackling cyber and hybrid threats such as disinformation operations.

Ireland is not alone in such an agreement – Japan and Switzerland are other countries are in similar partnership agreements.