THE NATURAL HISTORY Museum in Dublin will close for a number of years to allow for an ambitious refurbishment.

The project plans to address longstanding issues with accessibility as well as improve the preservation of the collection.

The building, located on Merrion Street Upper, houses the Dead Zoo, which is home to thousands of irreplaceable specimens, from elephants to insects.

Paolo Viscardi, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that, among other issues, some valuables had been damaged after 2019′s “beast from the east”.

“It snowed in the roof space of this building, because the roof isn’t good enough. That melted and then leaked into the rest of the gallery. So the elephant got covered in water, and that’s not good to taxidermy … Those are the sorts of problems we want to prevent in the future.”

The museum is till open now but will close in September, when investigative works will take place to determine the scope – and duration – of refurbishments.

Ground floor of the National Museum of Ireland – Natural History, also called the Dead Zoo Alamy Alamy

The Dead Zoo will be moved to Collins Barracks, another National Museum of Ireland site, where visitors will still be able to see exhibits for free.

Fitzgerald Kavanagh & Partners has been appointed to lead the design team for the significant transformation, which is supported by the department of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

The 1856 structure has been described as a “museum in a museum”, due to its Victorian architecture.

Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin TD described today’s announcement is a “milestone” for the attraction”much loved by the Irish people”.

“I am really pleased that the work is progressing on this project which will deliver a modern, safer venue that is more accessible and engaging and will protect both, the building and the collection, for future generations.”

Chair of the National Museum of Ireland, Prof Cathal O’ Donoghue said said the building has been experiencing issues “for many years” and the investment will ensure that it can be conserved and protected for future generations.

The ground floor of the Merrion Street location will remain open seven days a week with free admission until 2 September.