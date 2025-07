THE LEADERS OF the coalition will meet with the two money ministers this afternoon to finalise capitalise expenditure plans for the coming decade.

Tomorrow, a review of the National Development Plan (NDP) — which sets out government infrastructure spending up to 2035 — will be published by the government.

Overall, €200bn in spending is planned for the coming decade, with an additional €30bn being injected into Ireland’s infrastructure since the plan was first announced.

This money will be made up of the €14bn Apple Tax, the sale of shares in AIB, and money from other State funds, including the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris, and Minister of State Seán Canney (who represents the Regional Independents in government) will today meet with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers to flesh out which Departments the additional money will be directed to.

Advertisement

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland earlier today, Canney said the “broad figures” for each Department will be announced tomorrow, but it will be at a later date that each Department will publish its implementation plan for the spending.

Canney was tight-lipped on details about what will actually be announced, however, he stressed that it will be important that what is announced is “functional” rather than “award-winning”.

“Especially in housing and in hospital infrastructure,” he said.

“I think most people would like to have a home that’s comfortable and functional rather than have an award-winning housing estate from an architectural and aesthetic point of view.

“So that’s that’s the key message in this National Development Plan, is that we’re here to make sure that whilst we’re putting more money in, we want to see more coming out at the other end, and want to see it coming out quickly.”

On top of the main takeaways from the publication of the NDP review tomorrow, the announcement may also give us a further glimpse into what the Regional Independent TDs secured as part of their government formation deal.

For example, Canney, who is minister of state in the Department of Transport with responsibility for roads, confirmed that more road projects will be given the go-ahead as a result of tomorrow’s announcement.