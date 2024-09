NEARLY 100 CASES of image-based abuse have been prosecuted under Coco’s Law since it came into effect in 2020, according to new figures from the Department of Justice.

The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020 – known as ‘Coco’s Law’ in memory of cyberbullying victim Nicole ‘Coco’ Fox – criminalises sharing or threatening to share intimate images without a person’s consent or with intent to cause them harm.

99 cases have been taken under the law by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions up to the end of 2023.

23 cases were prosecuted on indictment in the Circuit Court.

The DPP consented to summary disposal on guilty plea for eight cases and directed summary disposal on 68 cases.

One case was prosecuted on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

In 2021, gardaí made 22 charges under the legislation.

The number of charges rose to 95 in 2022 and to 113 in 2023.

In a statement, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said: “Sharing an intimate image of someone without their consent is an abhorrent form of sexual abuse and a serious crime.”

“This legislation was needed given the prevalence of this crime, and the penalties – up to seven years in prison and an unlimited fine – are high to reflect the seriousness of the offences and the damage and hurt they cause,” she said.

“While this review concludes that it’s too soon to make sweeping generalisations, particularly as it can take some time for cases to proceed through the system, it’s heartening to see the legislation’s positive impact three years after commencement.”