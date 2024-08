THE FUNERAL SERVICE of journalist, author and feminist activist Nell McCafferty will take place in Derry tomorrow.

McCafferty worked as a journalist for The Irish Times, The Irish Press, Hotpress and a number of other publications and was known for her writing on social justice, women’s issues and poverty.

She died at Beech Hill Care Nursing Home in Fahan, Co Donegal on Wednesday.

Her funeral mass will take place tomorrow at 12.30pm in St. Columba’s Church in Derry.

A private cremation will take place afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium in Co Cavan.

McCafferty’s funeral mass will be live streamed here.

Her family have asked for any donations to be made to The Foyle Hospice in Derry.

Meanwhile, Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan yesterday opened a Book of Condolence for the people of Dublin to extend their sympathies to the family of McCafferty.

This Book of Condolence is available to sign at the Mansion House until 5pm today.

It is also available to sign online and this online version will remain open until Sunday 1 September, 2024 on the Dublin City Council website.

All messages of sympathy will be printed and forwarded in a Book of Condolence to McCafferty’s family.

A book of condolence is open at the Mansion House for Nell McCafferty and Amanda Donnelly is pictured here signing it. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

McCafferty was born in Derry in 1944 to Hugh and Lily McCafferty and grew up in the Bogside area.

After finishing secondary school, she went on to study Arts at Queen’s University in Belfast, where she discovered her passion for writing.

She began her career in journalism in her 20s, after first working as a teacher, and was a frequent contributor on Irish TV and radio.

She was a founding member of the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement in 1970.

Advertisement

McCafferty was probably best known for her coverage of the Kerry Babies case, which she collected in a book titled ‘A Woman to Blame’.

She also wrote the books ‘Nell’, ‘In the Eyes of the Law’ and ‘The Best of Nell’.

She also led a high-profile protest action in 1971 known as the Contraception Train, when feminists brought condoms bought in Northern Ireland down to Dublin, where they were illegal, and declared them to customs agents in Connolly Station.

Nell McCafferty at the launch of her autobiography 'Nell', in the Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin, in 2004. Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

In March of this year, on McCafferty’s 80th birthday, President Michael D Higgins praised her “curiosity that was ethical and fearless on the side of those without power” in an article in The Irish Times.

Speaking following her death on Wednesday, President Higgins described McCafferty as a “pioneer in raising those searching questions which could be asked, but which had been buried, hidden or neglected”.

Higgins added: “Nell had a unique gift in stirring people’s consciousness, and this made her advocacy formidable on behalf of those who had been excluded from society.

“A defining feature across Nell’s life was such a fierce drive to tackle repression, poverty and authoritarianism wherever she saw it.”

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Simon Harris upon hearing of McCafferty’s passing described her as “fierce, fearless and fiery”.

“If she was in the room or in the debate, you knew about it. Her passion and wrath was not scattergun, it had a laser-like focus on calling out inequality and injustice,” said Harris.

He added: “She suffered no fools but had a kindness and warmth for many. Her wit and Derry turn of phrase made her impossible to ignore.

“As one of the women who took the train in 1971, she set in train an unstoppable wave for equality and a changing of Ireland for the better.

“That change has not yet reached its conclusion but it would be nowhere if it wasn’t for warriors like Nell.”

Nell McCafferty speaking to a garda when transgender people and allies attended the Rally for Recognition to demand the introduction of inclusive Gender Recognition legislation. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

A statement from McCafferty’s family after her death concluded with ‘Goodnight Sisters’ – the phrase she used to sign off at the end of TV appearances and also the title of two volumes of her writings.

“There aren’t words to convey the emotion that we feel at the loss of Our Nell,” said the family.

“We are humbled and comforted by the outpouring of love, respect and admiration on this rainy August day.

“We once again rely on the woman herself to express the depth of our feelings in just two words: Goodnight Sisters.”