Offices closed and markets shut as Nepal imposes 15-day lockdown amid surge in Covid cases

A Nepalese woman walks on a deserted street during the first day of lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal

A Nepalese woman walks on a deserted street during the first day of lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal

OFFICES HAVE BEEN closed, markets have been shuttered and vehicles have been forced off the streets in Nepal’s capital as authorities imposed a 15-day lockdown because of spiking cases of Covid-19.

The lockdown was imposed in most of the Himalayan nation’s major cities and towns.

In Kathmandu and surrounding districts, police set up checkpoints and were stopping drivers and pedestrians. Several vehicles were impounded for defying the lockdown.

Residents rushed to neighbourhood grocery stores for supplies in the morning when authorities allowed them to open for a few hours.

Tens of thousands of people had rushed out of Kathmandu in the past two days to avoid the shutdown.

Both international and domestic flights were operating on schedule.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The government has closed the land borders to foreigners, but citizens of neighbouring India can enter with a negative coronavirus test and proof of a hotel booking for a 10-day quarantine.

Nepal’s health ministry has recorded 312,699 infections while 3,211 people have died from Covid-19.