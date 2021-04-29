#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Advertisement

Offices closed and markets shut as Nepal imposes 15-day lockdown amid surge in Covid cases

The lockdown was imposed in most of the Himalayan nation’s major cities and towns.

By Press Association Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 9:24 AM
49 minutes ago 2,694 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5423147
A Nepalese woman walks on a deserted street during the first day of lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal
Image: Niranjan Shrestha via PA Images
A Nepalese woman walks on a deserted street during the first day of lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal
A Nepalese woman walks on a deserted street during the first day of lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal
Image: Niranjan Shrestha via PA Images

OFFICES HAVE BEEN closed, markets have been shuttered and vehicles have been forced off the streets in Nepal’s capital as authorities imposed a 15-day lockdown because of spiking cases of Covid-19.

The lockdown was imposed in most of the Himalayan nation’s major cities and towns.

In Kathmandu and surrounding districts, police set up checkpoints and were stopping drivers and pedestrians. Several vehicles were impounded for defying the lockdown.

Residents rushed to neighbourhood grocery stores for supplies in the morning when authorities allowed them to open for a few hours.

Tens of thousands of people had rushed out of Kathmandu in the past two days to avoid the shutdown.

Both international and domestic flights were operating on schedule.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The government has closed the land borders to foreigners, but citizens of neighbouring India can enter with a negative coronavirus test and proof of a hotel booking for a 10-day quarantine.

Nepal’s health ministry has recorded 312,699 infections while 3,211 people have died from Covid-19.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie