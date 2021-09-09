#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 9 September 2021
Amazon to create 500 jobs at new Irish warehouse

The facility is due to open next spring and will be the first of its kind in Ireland.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 9 Sep 2021, 8:59 AM
Thursday 9 Sep 2021, 8:59 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5544539
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
AMAZON IS TO create 500 permanent jobs at a new warehouse in Ireland.

The so-called fulfilment centre is due to open in spring 2022 and will be the first of its kind in the Republic of Ireland.

A spokesperson for the e-commerce giant said the facility will “provide faster delivery for customers across Ireland seven days a week, including one-day delivery on hundreds of thousands of items”.

The 630,000-square-foot centre at Baldonnell Business Park in Dublin will hold millions of items to be picked, packed and shipped to customers across Ireland and Europe.

Recruitment has started for a range of roles, including engineers, HR and IT professionals, health and safety specialists, finance specialists and operations managers. Recruitment for the employees who will pack and ship orders will begin next year.

A second delivery station will also open at Northwest Logistics Park in Ballycoolin, serving customers in Dublin and the surrounding areas. This facility will create over 20 permanent jobs, in addition to dozens of driver roles. The 83,500-square-foot building is expected to be fully operational this autumn.

The first delivery station in Ireland opened last October in Rathcoole, Dublin, creating more than 20 permanent job.

Over 5,000 employees

Last year Amazon announced plans to create 1,000 permanent jobs in Ireland over the next two years, bringing the company’s total permanent workforce in the country to over 5,000 people by 2022.

The company’s first Irish office opened in 2004 and the firm also operates customer service and web service facilities here.

Welcoming today’s news, Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “Amazon has had a presence in Ireland for 17 years now, growing and expanding its range of activities which has contributed significantly to Ireland’s tech ecosystem and our reputation as a global tech hub.

“Already a substantial and valued employer, the 500 additional jobs being created in this new centre will bring its permanent workforce to over 5,000 next year in Ireland.”

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

