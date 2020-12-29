#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 29 December 2020
Advertisement

New Archbishop of Dublin appointed by Pope Francis

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin’s retirement is effective from today.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 29 Dec 2020, 12:39 PM
33 minutes ago 5,363 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5312315
File image of Pope Francis with Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin who is retiring today.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
File image of Pope Francis with Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin who is retiring today.
File image of Pope Francis with Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin who is retiring today.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

POPE FRANCIS HAS appointed a new Archbishop of Dublin as Diarmuid Martin begins his retirement from the role. 

Martin will be replaced by Dr Dermot Farrell, who currently serves as the Bishop of Ossory, a diocese containing 42 parishes in Kilkenny, Laois and Offaly.  

Pope Francis accepted Martin’s request for retirement from today. The date from which Farrell will take over the role has yet to be announced. 

Farrell said he is “glad to accept the call to serve in Dublin”. 

“I have a certain sadness in leaving Ossory, its priests and its people. However, I come in hope, and I am confident that I will also be happy in Dublin,” he said today.

Farrell was born in 1954 in Co Westmeath. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1980 and has served as the Bishop of Ossory since January 2018. 

Diarmuid Martin said he is “really delighted” that Farrell has chosen Dublin as “it shows where his heart lies”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“When my appointment as Archbishop was formally announced, Cardinal Connell at the Press Conference began by saying:  “This is not my day; today is the day of the new Archbishop”. I echo these sentiments as I greet and ask God’s blessing on my successor,” Martin said. 

In the interim of the handover of pastoral governance of the Dublin archdiocese, Diarmuid Martin will deal with the rights, faculties and duties of a diocesan bishop.

Farrell is currently the Archbishop-elect and will continue as administrator of the Ossory diocese. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie