CHILDCARE IS SET to be more heavily subsidised from Monday.

The minimum hourly subsidy under the National Childcare Scheme for children under 15 will increase by 53%, or from €1.40 to €2.14.

For families using Tusla-registered early learning and childcare, the subsidy increase represents total cost reductions of up to €96.30 weekly per child, or over €5,000 annually.

From 2 September, the hourly subsidy under the NCS sponsor referral programme, which makes special provision for vulnerable children, will also increase.

In April, The Journal asked readers to share their stories of finding and paying for childcare in Ireland.

Many parents reported experiencing immense stress trying to find a place as they deal with tough decisions like cutting back on hours or leaving a job to ensure that someone is looking after their children every day. Some even talked about emigrating.

This was three years after The Journal readers first shared their experiences, but seemingly little had changed.

At the start of 2023, the universal hourly subsidy was increased to €1.40 from €0.50 per hour.

There have been other improvements for caregivers in recent years too.

The subsidies applied only to children under three years old until August 2022, when they were extended to all children under 15.

In this year’s Budget, an investment package worth €1.1 billion for early learning and childcare meant those receiving the NCS saw a further 25% reduction in childcare costs “on average”.

However, parents will see the specific percentage they pay reduced by different amounts depending on where they live. That’s because childcare costs are higher in urban areas and lower in rural counties.

According to the 2022 Annual Early Years Sector Profile report, administered on behalf of the Department of Children, the average cost of childcare fees in Dublin in 2020 and 2021 were the highest in the country.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest average weekly fees for full day, part time and sessional childcare, followed by Fingal, South Dublin and Dublin City.

The average weekly full day fees in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown (€244.08) were 60% higher than the average fees recorded for Carlow (€152.08).

A total of 175,389 children have benefitted from an NCS subsidy so far this year.

The number of children benefiting from subsidies has increased by over 97,000 when compared to the same period in 2022.

Parents can avail of supports on offer by visiting www.NCS.gov.ie, calling the Parent Support Centre on 01 906 8530 or talking to their early learning and childcare provider.