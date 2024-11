IARNROD ÉIREANN HAS unveiled images of the first trains of the new DART+ fleet, set to be in operation by 2026 onwards.

Ireland’s rail operator shared an image of a five-carriage train currently in place at its Inchicore Works site in Dublin.

It says that the new DART fleet will improve capacity, accessibility and customer information in the greater Dublin area.

The DART (Dublin Area Rapid Transit) is an electric railway transport system. It was launched in 1984 and runs along Dublin’s coast, from Malahide or Howth in the north to Greystones in Wicklow in the south.

It also has a commuter service, which extends out into Counties Louth, Meath, Longford, Kildare and Wicklow.

The new five-carriage train at Inchicore Works is the first of 185 carriages on order from rail manufacturer Alstom. These new trains are due to enter service from early 2026 onwards.

A total of 155 trains will be battery-electric. The first trains are due to operate on the Drogheda to Dublin Commuter route, with recharging facilities under construction at Drogheda Station.

Since 2020, Iarnród Éireann has been working on DART+, an initiative to to increase capacity on the the DART. Funded by the National Transport Authority, the rail service says DART+ will double the capacity and treble the electrification of the Greater Dublin Area’s rail network.

The new carriages are due to begin a regulatory approval, and testing and commissioning process before they enter service.