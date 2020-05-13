Coronavirus: 10 deaths and 159 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 10 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 have died and there are 159 new confirmed cases in Ireland.

It brings the total number of deaths to 1,497, while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 23,401.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) up to midnight on Monday show 57% of cases were female and 43% are male.

The median age of confirmed cases is now 48 years.

Some 3,050 cases were hospitalised, and of those, some 389 cases were admitted to ICU.

Some 6.997 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn this evening said 84% of people diagnosed with the virus to date have recovered.

In relation to patients with underlying health conditions, Glynn also said that “of 15,450 cases, where information is available, 53% had at least one underlying health condition. The most common underlying conditions are heart disease at 15%, chronic respiratory disease at 11% and diabetes at 6%”.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has this week been meeting to discuss the progress made in controlling the spread of infection in Ireland.

The team will provide advice to the Department of Health this Friday on whether it believes the country can move into Phase One of the government’s roadmap for easing restrictions.