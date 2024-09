A NEW REFUGE for domestic violence survivors is opening in Wexford today.

The refuge centre, which has 12 family units, is replacing a previous four-unit facility that is considered no longer fit for purpose.

The primary purpose of the new €6.5 million facility, according to the Department of Justice, is to provide refuge and respite accommodation to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence (DSGBV) victims and their families.

Each of the 12 units includes a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen/living area. The wider facility also has a therapeutic space, family room, and a common room.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the opening of the facility is a “hugely important step” towards the government’s goal of doubling the number of refuge spaces across the country to 280.

Advertisement

Wexford is the first of 18 priority locations where construction has been completed on a new domestic violence refuge under the government’s Zero Tolerance strategy.

The new facility is located near the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien said the Wexford Women’s Refuge is “the first of many of domestic violence refuges being developed nationwide to open its doors to vulnerable women and children in the community”.

“This building has been designed not just as a place to flee to, but as a sanctuary for the most vulnerable members of the community where they can access a holistic range of supports to recover and rebuild their lives following the horror of domestic violence,” he said.

In February, reporting by The Journal found that more than half of domestic violence refuges around the country were full.

The shortage of spaces has led to some women and children staying in crisis accommodation for months at a time because there is nowhere else available for them to go.

Need help? Support is available: