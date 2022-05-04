#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 4 May 2022
Advertisement

New evidence found against Madeleine McCann prime suspect, prosecutor says

Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner was declared a suspect in the case by Portuguese officials last month.

By Press Association Wednesday 4 May 2022, 11:50 AM
57 minutes ago 8,038 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5754656
Madeleine McCann.
Image: PA
Madeleine McCann.
Madeleine McCann.
Image: PA

GERMAN INVESTIGATORS HAVE found new evidence against the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a prosecutor has revealed in an interview on Portuguese television.

Hans Christian Wolters told Portuguese TV journalist Sandra Felgueiras on the TV channel CMTV: “The investigation is still going on and I think we found some new facts, some new evidence, not forensic evidence, but evidence.”

Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner was declared a suspect in the case by Portuguese officials last month as a 15-year legal deadline approached, and he has been under investigation by German officials for two years.

In the interview, Felgueiras asked Wolters: “Is it true that you found something belonging to Madeleine in the caravan of Christian Brueckner? You can’t deny it, can you?”

He replied: “I don’t want to deny it.

“We are sure that he is the murderer of Madeleine McCann.

Related Reads

03.05.22 Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner denied parole in Germany – report
02.05.22 Madeleine McCann’s parents say finding out truth is ‘essential’ 15 years on
22.04.22 Madeleine McCann's parents 'welcome' declaration of official suspect in Germany

“We are sure that he killed Madeleine McCann.”

According to The Sun UK, there is speculation that the evidence is fibres from the pyjamas that Madeleine was wearing on the night she disappeared, although Wolters said it was not forensic evidence.

Earlier this week, Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann said it is essential that they find out the truth, as they marked the 15th anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.

The three-year-old vanished during a family holiday to Praia da Luz, Portugal, on 3 May 2007.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie