This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five new gaelscoileanna to be opened in Dublin over next three years

“I want to help address the imbalance in the availability of Irish-medium education,” Education Minister Joe McHugh said.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 8:32 AM
46 minutes ago 2,101 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4793298
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

FIVE NEW GAELSCOILEANNA are to be opened in Dublin over the next three years. 

The five new schools will serve areas of growing populations where there is no existing Irish-medium primary school or where there is more than one new school to be established by 2022. 

Minister for Education Joe McHugh made the decision following an analysis of the availability of gaelscoileanna in a number of areas of Greater Dublin. 

New gaelscoileanna will open next year in Donabate and in the Newcastle/Rathcoole/Saggart area, according to the Department of Education. 

Two more will open in the Donaghmede/Howth/Dublin 13 and the Dublin 2/4 areas in 2021. 

The last of the five new gaelscoileanna will open in the Sallynoggin/Killiney/Cherrywood area either next year or in 2022.

Capture

The Minister took the decision to designate the language of these five schools after amending criteria which are considered in determining the ethos and language of instruction of new primary schools as part of the patronage process for new schools.

Under the changes, if there is no existing Irish-medium provision in a school planning area, and a new primary school is being established to meet demographic demand, the new school will be designated as a gaelscoil.

Furthermore, when a number of new primary schools are due to be established in the same school planning area during the period of 2019 to 2022, at least one of these schools in the area must be a gaelscoil.

This will happen “unless there are particular local circumstances where this would not be appropriate”, the Department said. 

“I want to help address the imbalance in the availability of Irish-medium education, so I have changed the criteria as part of patronage processes that will allow some schools to be designated as gaelscoileanna,” McHugh said.

“This will provide more choice for parents and children and it will give them better certainty about the availability of Irish medium education for their children,” he said. 

In total, 13 new primary schools are to be established between 2020 and 2022. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie