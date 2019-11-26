This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government planning to limit gaming machine maximum payouts to €500

The gambling industry in Ireland is governed by the Gaming and Lotteries Act 1956.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 9:31 PM
17 minutes ago 1,042 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4907532
Gaming machines.
Image: Shutterstock/TaraPatta
Gaming machines.
Gaming machines.
Image: Shutterstock/TaraPatta

THE GOVERNMENT IS planning to set a new limit of €500 on the maximum payout from gaming machines. 

The gambling industry in Ireland is governed by the Gaming and Lotteries Act 1956. It currently sets out the limits for payouts and stakes for each game and player. 

A government spokesperson said that the limits as they stand are “archaic, unpractical, and unimplementable” and date back to the “1960′s era”.

Earlier this year, David Stanton proposed an amendment to existing regulations that would set new bet and prize limits alongside other changes.

This new proposed limit was originally set at €750 per game, but a revised version has reduced this figure to €500. 

The changes would lift the maximum stake per game in a licensed venue to €10 per player. The minimum age to gamble would also be increased from 16 to 18 under new laws. 

Many gaming organisations, including industry group the Gaming and Leisure Association of Ireland, have opposed these changes, mainly on the grounds that the €10 maximum stake is unnecessarily and dangerously high. 

This Act currently places limits on the maximum amount that could be put on stake on any game – a sum of 6 pence per player, or around 3 cent in modern currency.

Related Reads

19.07.19 'I fell in love with them from the first day': How Ireland's slot machine habit fuels addiction
18.07.19 'A licence to print money': The 'wild west' of Ireland's rampant slot machine industry

The proposed €10 limit represents a more than 300-fold increase on the current 3 cent maximum stake. 

This legislation went through the House in March and is now at report stage after being voted on in the Dáil and Seanad.   

With reporting by Christina Finn and Peter Bodkin. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie