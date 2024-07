THE NEW LEADER of the Green Party will be announced this morning.

There are two candidates who are looking to take over from Eamon Ryan - Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman and Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity in the Department of Agriculture Senator Pippa Hackett.

Ryan announced that he would be stepping down at the end of last month. He first took over as party leader in 2011, after the Greens were decimated in the general election.

He led them to record-breaking victories in the locals in 2019 and the 2020 general election.

Since the leadership race began, two Green Party hustings have taken place and members have been voting online for the last three days.

O’Gorman’s core campaign message is that he wants the party to have a greater focus on social issues.

Hackett meanwhile believes there has been “a disconnect” between the voters and what the party is trying to achieve. She said she believes her role now is to bridge those divides.

We spoke to both candidates about their priorities during the campaign. Here’s what they had to say.

A number of contenders have also said they are vying for the deputy leadership of the party.

The returning officers will announce the result of the vote of party members this morning and the new leader will address the audience after 11am.