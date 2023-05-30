Advertisement

Tuesday 30 May 2023

Ireland's getting a new embassy in London, but the building price tag is still unknown
The location of the new Ireland House embassy has also not been revealed.
1 hour ago

IRELAND IS GETTING a new Irish embassy in London, but the price tag for the lease of the building is not yet known.

The Irish Embassy has been located at 17 Grosvenor Place for the last 75 years, but the Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin today got Government approval for it to relocate. 

The embassy will be situated in the same building as three State Agencies, Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland on a single site in central London.

When asked for the exact location, a Government spokesperson said the information was “commercially sensitive” as lease negotiations are ongoing, however it is understood it will be near Trafalgar Square. 

The establishment of the first Ireland House in London is part of it’s Global Ireland strategy.

The spokesperson said the lease for the new site will be signed following due diligence under the Public Spending Code and there will be regular updates on the process.

exterior-of-the-irish-embassy-at-17-grosvenor-place-london-sw1 Alamy Stock Photo The current Irish embassy in London. Alamy Stock Photo

The Department began scoping options for Ireland House London in 2019 and it is expected the embassy and the three state agencies will be in the new building by 2026. 

An oversight committee will now be established and the building is expected to open in early 2026.

There are already 21 Ireland House offices globally, this will be number 22.

The Government launched Global Ireland: Ireland’s Global Footprint to 2025 in June 2018, with an aim is to double the impact of Ireland’s global footprint and influence.

Author
Christina Finn
christinafinn@thejournal.ie
@christinafinn8
Send Tip or Correction
