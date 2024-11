DRIVERS OF ZERO emissions vehicles will now have a special registration plate, similar to a regular plate but with a green ‘flash’.

Countries that have adopted a similar initiative include the UK, Germany, and Norway where plates either have the green flash, the letter ‘E’ for electric, or a green badge or border.

Irish drivers looking to be eligible for the new plate must drive a vehicle that emits zero emissions at the tailpipe. This includes full battery electric vehicles and, in the future, fuel cell hydrogen vehicles.

The green ‘flash’ plates will not be mandatory, but all types of vehicles such as cars, motorbikes, vans, buses and trucks which are zero emission at the tailpipe will be allowed to carry one.

The initiative will be introduced in 2025.

Advertisement

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said it “works really well” in other countries.

“Drivers like it and it’s a great way of tracking the ongoing move to electric on our roads,” he said.

“It will allow businesses to show leadership on transport emissions and help us visualise our zero emission future.”

Meanwhile, sales of electric vehicles in Ireland have fallen for a ninth consecutive month as year-on-year sales continue to decline.

In October of this year, 529 new electric vehicles were registered in Ireland, a 16% decrease compared to the same period on 2023. So far in 2024, there has a been a decrease in sales of approximately 25% compared with last year.

Electric vehicles currently account for almost 14% of the automobile market in Ireland.