Dublin: 7°C Friday 3 December 2021
No more than four households to meet inside homes in coming weeks, public advised

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a number of new Covid restrictions this evening.

By Jane Moore Friday 3 Dec 2021, 6:23 PM
24 minutes ago 8,008 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5619740
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced a number of new Covid-19 restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the virus in the run up to the Christmas period.

This afternoon, Cabinet approved advice on limiting attendance at indoor events to no more than 50% of the venue’s capacity over the coming weeks. All events are to be seated only. 

They also agreed that there should be a maximum of six people per table in all bars, restaurants and hotels, with table service only, no multiple booking and strict social distancing measures in place. 

Nightclubs will be closed during this period, while a Covid vaccine cert will now be required for gyms and leisure centres as well as for hotels, bars and restaurants.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed this evening that a limit on the number of households that can gather in a home has also been advised by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

From Tuesday 7 December, household visits should be limited to four households at one time, including over the festive period.

That means four households including your own can gather indoors for Christmas.

However, Martin said that NPHET “do acknowledge the need for flexibility here”.

The new restrictions will remain in place until 9 January, when they will be reviewed.

There were 5,419 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland this evening. There are 528 people in hospital with the virus, including 110 who are in intensive care.

