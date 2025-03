A NEW SPEED camera will be monitoring drivers’ speeds on the N69 in Limerick from Friday, gardaí have confirmed.

A static speed safety camera has been installed in the Ballyhomin area near Askeaton on the N69.

The camera is undergoing final testing and validation and is due to go live this Friday.

Advertisement

“Vehicles detected driving in excess of the 100km/h posted speed limit will be subject to prosecution from 12 midday Friday 14 March 2025,” gardaí said in a statement.

The current fixed charge notice attached to the offence is a €160 fine and three penalty points.

Multiple collisions have occurred on the N69 in recent years.

As a national secondary road, the route will be among those subject to a reduction in the speed limit from 100 km/h to 80 km/h later this year.