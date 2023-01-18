Advertisement

# 2023
Poll: Are you sticking to your New Year's resolutions?
The cold weather may have deterred those who vowed to get out and about in the evenings.
872
1
29 minutes ago

WITH 2023 WELL underway, some of us may be sticking to New Year’s resolutions with zeal while others may have thrown the towel in, or decided to aim for a different goal. 

January is often seen as a time for a fresh new start, and New Year’s resolutions are one way to find the motivation to make a change, but that isn’t the case for everyone. 

Whether it’s getting back to the gym, cutting down on screen time, picking up a new hobby or finding the time to switch off from work, resolutions can be hard to stick to in this day and age. 

So, with that in mind, we’re asking, have you stuck to your New Year’s resolutions so far? 


Poll Results:

I don't make them (281)
Yes  (126)
No  (71)



