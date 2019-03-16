'We all need to stand up to hate': Taoiseach condemns New Zealand terror attack

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has condemned the attacks in New Zealand and called the killings an act of cowardice, stating “we all need to stand up to hate”.

Speaking to reporters in Chicago, on the second leg of his St Patrick’s Day trip to the US, Varadkar said Muslims should not be afraid

At least 49 people were killed yesterday at two mosques, when a man opened fire on people while videoing the massacre.

One man was arrested and charged with murder, and two other armed suspects were taken into custody while police tried to determine what role, if any, they played in the cold-blooded attack that stunned New Zealand.

It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday, noting that many of the victims could be migrants or refugees.

“I condemn the act of terrorism that occurred in New Zealand. It was an act of terrorism. Also an act of cowardice because it targeted children and people who were at prayer.

“We’ve expressed through our embassy and our diplomatic channels our solidarity and support for the people of New Zealand and the government of New Zealand at what is a very difficult time for them.”

The Taoiseach then moved to reassure Muslims in Ireland, stating that they have nothing to fear.

“To our Muslim community in Ireland, all 70,000 of them, to Muslim communities all around the world, I think “That we don’t allow the terrorists to win by changing our lifestyles or changing the way we look at each other because of what was a terrible act.”

An Garda Síochána said yesterday that it has a productive and positive relationship with the Muslim community in Ireland built up over many years.

Community gardaí will be visiting mosques provide support to the country’s Muslim community following the mass shootings in New Zealand.