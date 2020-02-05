Deirdre Morley further remanded in custody until next month over the murder of her three children in Dublin

A 43-YEAR-OLD WOMAN charged with the murder of her three children at their home in Dublin has been further remanded in custody until next month.

Deirdre Morley was unable to attend the court hearing at the Dublin District Court this morning.

She had been due to appear before Judge Ann Ryan.

A sick note was produced by the Prison Service and furnished to the court.

Defence solicitor Jonathan Dunphy said he was aware and there was consent to a four week adjournment.

He told the court that there was an issue in relation to Morley’s fitness to face court.

Judge Ann Ryan recommended that Morley receive continued medical and psychiatric care while in custody.

The three siblings, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered on 24 January at Parson’s Court, Newcastle by responding gardaí.

Morley will appear again in court on 4 March.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons