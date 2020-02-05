This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 5 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Deirdre Morley further remanded in custody until next month over the murder of her three children in Dublin

Morley was unable to attend a scheduled court hearing this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 5 Feb 2020, 11:00 AM
29 minutes ago 3,741 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4993145
Image: An Garda Siochána
Image: An Garda Siochána

A 43-YEAR-OLD WOMAN charged with the murder of her three children at their home in Dublin has been further remanded in custody until next month. 

Deirdre Morley was unable to attend the court hearing at the Dublin District Court this morning.

She had been due to appear before Judge Ann Ryan.

A sick note was produced by the Prison Service and furnished to the court.

Defence solicitor Jonathan Dunphy said he was aware and there was consent to a four week adjournment. 

He told the court that there was an issue in relation to Morley’s fitness to face court. 

 Judge Ann Ryan recommended that Morley receive continued medical and psychiatric care while in custody. 

The three siblings, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered on 24 January at Parson’s Court, Newcastle by responding gardaí.

Morley will appear again in court on 4 March. 

Comments have been closed for legal reasons 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie