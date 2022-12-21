Advertisement

# Winter Solstice
Visitors re-enter Newgrange chamber during winter solstice for first time since Covid
Hundreds gathered at the neolithic monument for the annual event.
IT WAS A cloudy morning over the River Boyne this winter solstice as crowds gathered to watch the sun rise at Newgrange.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) welcomed lottery winners back into the ancient passage tomb chamber, which was partially illuminated by this morning’s sunrise, for the first time since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

For the last two years, sunrise at the neolithic monument has been live-streamed from inside the chamber by OPW. However, the popular measure was scrapped this year, with OPW having described the streams as “exceptional”.

Each winter solstice it is possible for sunlight to enter the Newgrange monument through the specially contrived small opening above the entrance known as the ‘roof box’. The phenomenon can last for up to 17 minutes.

The OPW have said that “analysis of high-resolution imagery taken during last year’s research programme, now adds to the convincing body of evidence that the solar illumination of the tomb was intentional”. It is estimated that the structure was built around 5,200 years ago.

This morning’s event saw the chamber illuminated briefly before cloud cover wiped out the effect of the sunrise. 

Minister Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., Minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works said: “I am delighted to welcome the lucky winners of the very popular OPW Solstice Lottery competition to Newgrange to witness first hand this archaeological phenomenon.

“For many people, the Winter Solstice is a very significant and special occasion, where we bid farewell to the long dark evenings and herald a bright beginning for the year ahead.”

