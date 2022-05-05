The 5 at 5: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #NORTHERN IRELAND Political leaders cast their ballots in the first day of voting for the Northern Ireland Assembly.
2. #UKRAINE Ukrainian forces claimed Russia violated a ceasefire for humanitarian corridors at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
3. #FINANCE An Exchequer deficit of €1.1 billion was recorded at the end of April, compared with a deficit of €7.6 billion in the same period last year.
4. #JUSTICE A scheme should be put in place to consider applications from gay and bisexual men who were charged with sexual offences under historic anti-LGBT legislation for their convictions to be disregarded, an expert group recommended.
5. #COVID CERTS The European Parliament has passed a non-binding vote to allow member states to discuss whether the EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate system should continue beyond the current end date of 30 June.
