The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NORTHERN IRELAND Political leaders cast their ballots in the first day of voting for the Northern Ireland Assembly.

2. #UKRAINE Ukrainian forces claimed Russia violated a ceasefire for humanitarian corridors at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

3. #FINANCE An Exchequer deficit of €1.1 billion was recorded at the end of April, compared with a deficit of €7.6 billion in the same period last year.

Advertisement

4. #JUSTICE A scheme should be put in place to consider applications from gay and bisexual men who were charged with sexual offences under historic anti-LGBT legislation for their convictions to be disregarded, an expert group recommended.

5. #COVID CERTS The European Parliament has passed a non-binding vote to allow member states to discuss whether the EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate system should continue beyond the current end date of 30 June.