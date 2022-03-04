The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE Here are all the latest developments in Ukraine today as they happen.

2. #ÁRAS AN UACHTARÁIN President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins tested positive for Covid-19 on antigen tests this morning and will isolate for seven days.

3. #BUDGET The Tánaiste said measures to mitigate the rising cost of living for households and business will be implemented before the next Budget in October.

4. #COVID-19 Public health officials reported 8,337 new Covid-19 cases today between PCR and antigen tests.

5. #SURROGACY An Irish advocacy group said that surrogate mothers in Ukraine and their families are being offered help to leave the country if they choose to.