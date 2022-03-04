#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 4 March 2022
Liveblog

HERE ARE THE latest developments as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for a ninth day.

  • Russian forces have shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city, setting the station on fire. It has since been extinguished, however. 
  • Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned it will be the “end for Europe” if an explosion occurs due to Russian forces shelling the plant.
  • During a second round of talks yesterday, Ukraine and Russia agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from as-yet unspecified locations.

Good morning, Hayley Halpin here. To kick things off here’s a quick update on the latest from the situation at the nuclear power plant that caught fire in Ukraine overnight: 

 

  • Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia overnight in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city, setting the station on fire
  • The fire has since been extinguished
  • Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned it will be the “end for Europe” if an explosion occurs due to Russian forces shelling the plant.
  • Russian forces have entered the site of the plant, the Ukrainian nuclear inspectorate has said.
  • The Ukrainian nuclear regulator has said that no leaks of radiation have been detected at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

 

Here’s a quick updates on the other latest developments in Ukraine: 

 

  • Russia’s media watchdog has restricted access to several independent media websites, including the BBC.
  • During a second round of talks yesterday, Ukraine and Russia agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from as-yet unspecified locations.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Moscow’s advance in Ukraine is going “according to plan”, as he met his security council.

  • Russian forces yesterday took the Black Sea port of Kherson, the first major city to fall after a string of setbacks for Moscow.

 

