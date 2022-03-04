3 mins ago

Good morning, Hayley Halpin here. To kick things off here’s a quick update on the latest from the situation at the nuclear power plant that caught fire in Ukraine overnight:

Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia overnight in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city, setting the station on fire.

. Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned it will be the “ end for Europe ” if an explosion occurs due to Russian forces shelling the plant.

of the plant, the Ukrainian nuclear inspectorate has said. The Ukrainian nuclear regulator has said that no leaks of radiation have been detected at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Here’s a quick updates on the other latest developments in Ukraine: