Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shelled by Russian forces, causing it to catch fire.
HERE ARE THE latest developments as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for a ninth day.
Good morning, Hayley Halpin here. To kick things off here’s a quick update on the latest from the situation at the nuclear power plant that caught fire in Ukraine overnight:
Here’s a quick updates on the other latest developments in Ukraine:
Russian forces yesterday took the Black Sea port of Kherson, the first major city to fall after a string of setbacks for Moscow.
