Here are the main points to know on the ninth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Refugees board the train to Berlin at the Przemysl train station near the Ukrainian-Polish border this morning.

RUSSIAN FORCES HAVE seized control of a Ukrainian nuclear power plant that caught fire overnight during clashes, as the ninth day of the invasion of Ukraine continues.

Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, was shelled after fighting erupted between Russian troops pushing towards the city of Zaporizhzhia and Ukrainian defenders, causing a blaze at the plant.

The Ukrainian nuclear regulator said that the fire has since been extinguished and no radiation leak has been detected, with staff still able to work at the Zaporizhzhia site.

Western leaders have condemned the Russian attack on the plant, while Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned it will be the “end for Europe” if an explosion occurs due to Russian forces shelling the plant.

Here are the main points you need to know today:

Russian forces seized control of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after a battle with Ukrainian troops that caused a fire and fears of a catastrophic accident.

after a battle with Ukrainian troops that caused a fire and fears of a catastrophic accident. Western leaders condemned the attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear plant, including Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney , who called it “utterly reckless”.

, who called it “utterly reckless”. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded tougher sanctions against Russia following the shelling and seizure of the nuclear plant.

demanded tougher sanctions against Russia following the shelling and seizure of the nuclear plant. The head of the UN nuclear watchdog offered to travel to Chernobyl to negotiate with Ukraine and Russia on ensuring the security of Ukraine’s nuclear sites.

offered to travel to Chernobyl to negotiate with Ukraine and Russia on ensuring the security of Ukraine’s nuclear sites. Russia’s media watchdog restricted access to several independent media websites , including the BBC, in a bid to tighten control over the internet in the country.

, including the BBC, in a bid to tighten control over the internet in the country. Lawmakers in Russia approved legislation providing up to 15 years in jail for any publication of ‘fake news’ about the Russian armed forces.

for any publication of ‘fake news’ about the Russian armed forces. Russian police this morning carried out searches at the office of the country’s most prominent rights group, Memorial, which was ordered to close late last year.

at the office of the country’s most prominent rights group, Memorial, which was ordered to close late last year. The Civic Assistance Committee , Russia’s most prominent migrant aid centre, said that it’s offices were also being searched by Russian police.

, Russia’s most prominent migrant aid centre, said that it’s offices were also being searched by Russian police. The UK Ministry of Defence said that the port city of Mariupol currently remains under Ukrainian control, “but has likely been encircled by Russian forces”.

currently remains under Ukrainian control, “but has likely been encircled by Russian forces”. Ukraine and Russia agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians yesterday in a second round of talks since the invasion began.

since the invasion began. The European Union decided to grant temporary protection to refugees from Ukraine last night that will enable them to live, work and study in EU countries.

decided to grant temporary protection to refugees from Ukraine last night that will enable them to live, work and study in EU countries. If you’re a Ukrainian travelling to Ireland, here’s what you need to know (Якщо ви – українець, який в’їжджає до Ірландії, ось що вам потрібно знати)