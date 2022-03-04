#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 4 March 2022
Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian strikes in southeastern Ukraine

Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called on Russians to stop firing to allow firefighters to enter the plant.

By AFP Friday 4 Mar 2022, 12:57 AM
File image: Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant
Image: Dmytro Smolyenko
Image: Dmytro Smolyenko

A FIRE HAS broken out at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after an attack by Russian troops invading Ukraine, a plant spokesman has said.

“As a result of shelling by Russian forces on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, a fire broke out,” spokesman Andrei Tuz said in a video posted on the plant’s Telegram account.

Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said Russian forces are currently “firing from all sides” upon the plant in southeastern Ukraine near the city of Enerhodar.

“Russians must immediately cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone,” Kuleba tweeted.

Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant and that firefighters cannot get near the fire because they are being shot at.

A live feed of the site earlier appeared to show blasts at the site, with fire lighting up the night sky and plumes of rising smoke.

The International Atomic Energy Agency tweeted that it is aware of reports of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia plant and is in contact with Ukrainian authorities about the situation.

The agency had earlier raised the alarm after Russian troops entered the nearby town of Enerhodar, with IAEA director Rafael Mariano Grossi urging for military forces operating there to refrain from violence near the nuclear power plant.

Russia has intensified strikes across the country, with fresh reports of civilian casualties and devastating damage, even as Moscow agreed to a Ukrainian request for humanitarian corridors to allow terrified residents to flee.

There was no immediate clarity on how they would work, and no sign of any move towards a ceasefire, with Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelenskyy urging the West to step up military assistance and “give me planes.”

- With reporting from Press Association

AFP

