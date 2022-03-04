Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian strikes in southeastern Ukraine

A FIRE HAS broken out at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after an attack by Russian troops invading Ukraine, a plant spokesman has said.

“As a result of shelling by Russian forces on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, a fire broke out,” spokesman Andrei Tuz said in a video posted on the plant’s Telegram account.

Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said Russian forces are currently “firing from all sides” upon the plant in southeastern Ukraine near the city of Enerhodar.

Advertisement

“Russians must immediately cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone,” Kuleba tweeted.

Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant and that firefighters cannot get near the fire because they are being shot at.

A live feed of the site earlier appeared to show blasts at the site, with fire lighting up the night sky and plumes of rising smoke.

Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out. If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone! — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 4, 2022

The International Atomic Energy Agency tweeted that it is aware of reports of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia plant and is in contact with Ukrainian authorities about the situation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The agency had earlier raised the alarm after Russian troops entered the nearby town of Enerhodar, with IAEA director Rafael Mariano Grossi urging for military forces operating there to refrain from violence near the nuclear power plant.

Russia has intensified strikes across the country, with fresh reports of civilian casualties and devastating damage, even as Moscow agreed to a Ukrainian request for humanitarian corridors to allow terrified residents to flee.

There was no immediate clarity on how they would work, and no sign of any move towards a ceasefire, with Ukraine’s President Volodymr Zelenskyy urging the West to step up military assistance and “give me planes.”

- With reporting from Press Association