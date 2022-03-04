Advocacy group says surrogate mothers are being offered help to leave Ukraine if they choose to

People outside the railway station in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine that many evacuees are transiting through

People outside the railway station in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine that many evacuees are transiting through

AN IRISH ADVOCACY group has said that surrogate mothers in Ukraine and their families are being offered help to leave the country if they choose to.

Irish Families Through Surrogacy, which supports parents having a child through surrogacy, has been working with families whose babies have been born or are due to be born in Ukraine as Russian forces invade the country.

Ukraine is one of the most common home countries of surrogates who carry babies for parents in Ireland, and around a dozen parents are expecting a baby in Ukraine in the next few months.

Concerns were raised for the wellbeing of surrogates and babies in Ukraine as Russia’s aggression started to escalate earlier this year and have increased since the invasion began last week.

Advertisement

IFTS said in a statement today that “if surrogate mothers and their families wish to leave Ukraine, all assistance is being provided to help facilitate this”.

“Many of our members are in regular contact with their surrogate mothers, both those who have already given birth or who are still expecting babies,” the group said.

“They have offered support and have been successful at transferring financial aid to their surrogate mother to ensure that they can get to a safe place and to provide provisions for their families at this most distressing time.”

Yesterday, four Irish babies born through surrogacy in Ukraine, including a pair of twins, were evacuated from the country.

The Journal understands that the newborns are all safe and well.

Under normal circumstances, it can take several weeks for a baby born through surrogacy to be brought home to Ireland while documents are organised.

Related Read Four Irish babies born through surrogacy in Ukraine evacuated from the country

However, Irish officials have sought to significantly reduce the length of time that the children spend in the country.

Parents Gavin and Lesley-Anne Grimes, whose new daughter Tilly was born in Ukraine in recent days, said their “thoughts, prayers and love are with the people of Ukraine who have given so much to Ireland”.

“We want everyone to know what a truly amazing place it is and how wonderful the Ukrainian people are,” Gavin and Lesley-Anne said.

Our surrogate mother is safe and with her family. We are in daily contact to offer support in these difficult times.

“We would like to personally thank Senator Mary Seery Kearney, Tracy Horan, Annette Hickey, Maureen, Minister Simon Coveney and his team at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Minister Simon Harris, and Irish Families Through Surrogacy for their guidance and support,” they said.

“In Ukraine, the wonderful nurses and medical staff that took care of Tilly, our daughter, in the hospital and kept her safe. Our legal representation in Ukraine, Olga Danchenko. Heartfelt thanks to the brave Ukrainian contractors who helped also.

“All our wonderful family and friends for their love and support but above all, our surrogate mother who is the most wonderful person.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Baby Tilly can’t wait to meet her big brother Tadhg at home in Ireland.”