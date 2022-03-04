#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Friday 4 March 2022
Advertisement

Protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine planned outside GPO tomorrow

It follows a series of protests held over the last week around Ireland and outside the Russian Embassy.

By Lauren Boland Friday 4 Mar 2022, 6:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,411 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5701701
A protest outside the GPO on 26 February
A protest outside the GPO on 26 February
A protest outside the GPO on 26 February

A PROTEST IS set to take place outside the GPO tomorrow to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The demonstration, which is calling for people to #StandWithUkraine, will begin at 2pm on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre.

It follows a series of protests held over the last week in Irish towns and outside the Russian Embassy, as well as another protest outside the GPO last weekend.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline today, protest organiser Nick Kozlov thanked people in Ireland for showing solidarity with Ukraine.

“I can understand the frustration and helplessness of many Ukrainians and Irish people,” he said.

“We can’t really do much against the power of Russia but I do appreciate and value every little action that we and Irish people do.”

Related Read

04.03.22 Reader Q&A: Your questions about the Russian invasion of Ukraine answered

Similar protests in Ireland at locations like the GPO and the Russian embassy in Rathmines have been ongoing since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last week.

Outside the embassy, demonstrations have focused in particular on calling for the expulsion of Russia’s ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov.

Government leaders have been hesitant to commit to expelling the ambassador, saying that such a move would be done at an EU level and that Ireland needs to have a line of communication open with Russia to support Irish people who are living abroad in the country.

Earlier today, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the EU is “disgusted and outraged” at Russia’s “brutal” invasion of Ukraine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Coveney said Ireland is among the nations that have requested a United Nations Security Council meeting over Russia’s attack last night on the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

“It’s about all of us on the continent of Europe who could potentially be impacted by an accident, or a breach, of that facility that could release radiation that would be multiples of the volumes of size of what happened at Chernobyl,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie