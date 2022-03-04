Protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine planned outside GPO tomorrow

A PROTEST IS set to take place outside the GPO tomorrow to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The demonstration, which is calling for people to #StandWithUkraine, will begin at 2pm on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre.

It follows a series of protests held over the last week in Irish towns and outside the Russian Embassy, as well as another protest outside the GPO last weekend.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline today, protest organiser Nick Kozlov thanked people in Ireland for showing solidarity with Ukraine.

“I can understand the frustration and helplessness of many Ukrainians and Irish people,” he said.

“We can’t really do much against the power of Russia but I do appreciate and value every little action that we and Irish people do.”

Similar protests in Ireland at locations like the GPO and the Russian embassy in Rathmines have been ongoing since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began last week.

Outside the embassy, demonstrations have focused in particular on calling for the expulsion of Russia’s ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov.

Government leaders have been hesitant to commit to expelling the ambassador, saying that such a move would be done at an EU level and that Ireland needs to have a line of communication open with Russia to support Irish people who are living abroad in the country.

Earlier today, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the EU is “disgusted and outraged” at Russia’s “brutal” invasion of Ukraine.

Coveney said Ireland is among the nations that have requested a United Nations Security Council meeting over Russia’s attack last night on the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

“It’s about all of us on the continent of Europe who could potentially be impacted by an accident, or a breach, of that facility that could release radiation that would be multiples of the volumes of size of what happened at Chernobyl,” he said.