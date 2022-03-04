President Higgins has tested positive for Covid-19

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has tested positive for Covid-19.
A spokesperson for Áras an Uachtaráin said President Higgins and his wife Sabina displayed mild Covid-19 symptoms this morning and tested positive on antigen tests.
They will be isolating for the next seven days. While isolating President Higgins will continue to work from home.
More to follow…
