IRELAND

People pass graffiti decrying the homeless crisis on a wall near the Four Courts in Dublin, calling for a ban on Airbnb. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof to 10 Downing Street. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UNITED STATES: US President Donald Trump has repeated his plan for the United States to take over Gaza, after officials in his administration attempted to walk back elements of the controversial proposal.

#GRENFELL UNITED: Bereaved families have been told Grenfell Tower is to be demolished but concerns have been raised over how many loved ones were spoken to before the decision was taken.

#MEXICO: Mexico has sent the first of 10,000 National Guard officers to the northern frontier following tariff threats by US President Donald Trump.

PARTING SHOT

