LABOUR LEADER IVANA BACIK has said ESB must not pass on the costs of repairs following Storm Éowyn to consumers.

Speaking to RTÉ on Tuesday, ESB chief executive Paddy Hayes remarked that the disruption from Storm Éowyn will be “significant” and cost the utility company “tens of millions”.

As a result, he said ESB prices will likely rise.

“In 2026, it’s likely those charges will find their way back into the overall cost of our distribution system network,” Hayes said on Tuesday.

“There is a cost associated with this that will ultimately be borne across the electricity network as a whole.”

Speaking today to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland Bacik said Hayes’s interview raised “serious concern”.

Bacik said she wants to “ensure that the ESB does not pass on the costs of repairs to consumers” and added that such an outcome would be “absolutely unacceptable”.

The Labour leader called for the “state to step up on this” and added: “The Taoiseach acknowledged yesterday that there will be significant costs, but we knew this already.”

ESB technicians working to restore power following Storm Éowyn James Connolly James Connolly

In his interview on Tuesday, Hayes also ruled out offering compensation for customers impacted by power outages following Storm Éowyn, arguing that any such payments would “ultimately be paid for by all customers”.

He said the cost of compensation schemes “is ultimately recovered by the networks company and ultimately paid for by all customers, so it’s a socialisation”.

Advertisement

He added that “those costs would be recovered from customers generally, and would increase the cost base”.

“Therefore, I think the most appropriate place for this, which the government has taken on, is the humanitarian assistance scheme,” said Hayes.

This scheme is open to homeowners in affected areas who do not have any power or water supply, and includes support to pay for alternative accommodation if necessary.

As of last week, the Department of Social Social Protection issued payments to 1,613 homeowners under the scheme, totalling €316,000 – averaging out to just €195.91 per claim.

Grid resilience

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ireland needs “a fundamental rethink in terms of storm resilience”.

Later, Minister for Climate and Energy Darragh O’Brien said an enhanced Winter 2025 resilience plan is to be developed within a month, to be implemented by the ESB between March and October.

The minister said a review will see if any investment projects can be accelerated.

Workers clearing a fallen tree on Grove Park Drive in Dublin in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking this morning, Bacik welcomed this enhanced resilience plan and added that it needs to be “put in place urgently”.

Meanwhile, as of this morning around 13,000 premises remain without power following Storm Éowyn.

At the peak of the power outages on Friday 24 January, around 768,000 customers were without power.

ESB said it is working towards restoring the majority of these customers over the coming days but that in areas with the largest number of faults, some customers may see their estimated restoration times change into the weekend.

An ESB spokesperson added that in some instances, when carrying out restoration work on main lines, customers whose power has been reconnected “should be aware that power may have to be disconnected again for short periods of time to allow their neighbours to be reconnected”.

Related Reads Customers paying higher electricity bills due to storm repair costs is 'sick joke', says TD ESB rules out compensation scheme for customers without power, as 25,000 remain without supply Opinion: In the face of storms, has our reliance on A-rated homes and EVs created a blind spot?

“These interruptions ensure that restoration work can safely take place on the system,” said the spokesperson.

Skilled technicians from counterparts in Austria, Finland, France, Britain, Germany and Norway are on the ground in the worst impacted areas, supporting over 2,500 local ESB Networks crews and partner contactors, as well as skilled retirees.

In addition to the crews deployed, over 1,300 support staff are involved in overseeing damage assessment, emergency call management, logistics and network operations.

‘Awful experiences’

Bacik said that in the time since Storm Eowyn, she has “heard so many awful experiences from people”.

The Dáil yesterday heard of a man who died after medical technology, including sleep apnoea equipment, stopped working as a result of Storm Éowyn.

Sinn Féin TD for Mayo Rose Conway-Walsh said she was informed of the death by a constituent.

Meanwhile, Bacik said she spoke yesterday in the Dáil about someone “who had to wake their dead relative by candlelight, a horrific story”.

She said the government’s response “hasn’t been effective enough” and that there are “serious issues also around the adequacy of the humanitarian assistance scheme”.

While Bacik said this scheme was welcome, she called for a new, extreme weather event assistance scheme.

“That was promised in the program for government and we need to see that brought forward now with greater urgency,” said Bacik.

“These extreme weather events, with climate change, will become more frequent and Government does need to be better prepared.”