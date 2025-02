AROUND 25,000 PREMISES are still without power following damage caused by Storm Éowyn last month and some could face a wait until the weekend to have supply restored.

At the peak of the power outages on Friday, 24 January, around 768,000 customers were without power.

Siobhan Wynne, a Regional Manager with ESB Networks, today said the worst impacted areas are Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Leitrim.

Cavan, Longford, Sligo, Monaghan and Donegal also impacted.

Wynne told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that all of ESB’s resources “continued to work right over the weekend and were out again early this morning”.

“We have around 3,000 people now working out on the ground,” said Wynne, “including our own crews and crews from different international utilities.

“We also have additional crews arriving this morning from Northern Ireland’s NIE Networks.”

Skilled technicians from the ESB’s counterparts in Austria, Finland, France, Britain, Germany, Netherlands and Norway are on the ground in the worst impacted areas.

Severe storm damage in Scotland had meant that the usual pool of technicians available to Ireland was lessened.

Wynne said that the ESB expects that the “majority” of these 25,000 premises will have power restored over the “next couple of days”.

She said that the ESB will then restore power to the remaining customers “over the course of the remainder of this week”.

When asked if restoration efforts could continue into the weekend, Wynne said that it will “go into the end of the week, and possibly into the weekend”.

“We are looking to get as accurate forecast restoration days as possible,” said Wynne.

“We’ll be working on that again today, and we will update Power Check then with the most up to date information later.”

Meanwhile, there are more than 300 Emergency Response Hubs currently operational, down from a high of 380.

Local authorities established these hubs to assist people with basic needs such as water, hot food, phone charging, broadband access, shower and clothes washing facilities.

Further details on the above hubs are available at www.gov.ie/stormresponse and an interactive map of hubs is available here.