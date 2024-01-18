Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man died after an explosion at a homeless shelter in Dublin city centre today.
- Thousands of public sector workers were striking across Northern Ireland today over a long-running pay dispute.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said arrests will be made over recent arson attacks.
- Letters addressed to those who recieved PUP while working will request the sum of money owed.
- An ice warning is in place as many canals, rivers and lakes were frozen over across the country today.
- ‘Landmark’ reforms to child maintenance system will remove the requirement to attend court to receive the payment, among other changes.
- One of Ireland’s oldest women, Kitty Jeffrey, died aged 109.
- Irish actors Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal were nominated for Bafta awards.
INTERNATIONAL
#YEMEN: The United States hit Yemen with airstrikes after the Houthis were re-designated ‘terrorist’ entity.
#GAZA: The death toll in the Gaza is now close to 25,000, mostly civilian, people.
#IRAN: Pakistan hit multiple ‘terrorist hideouts’ in an airstrike on Iran.
PARTING SHOT
It’s ducking freezing.
Met Éireann has put in place a status Yellow cold weather warning today, as temperatures are to drop below zero – reaching as low as -5 in some regions of the country.
In Donegal, a snow-ice warning is in place from until 6 am on tomorrow morning.
However, it didn’t stop these ducks this morning!
Sam Boal, of RollingNews, caught Donald and Daffy taking a stroll on the morning ice in the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin.
