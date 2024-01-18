Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Explosion in Dublin city, stikes in Northern Ireland, cold weather across the country and airstrikes in the middle east made headlines today.
26 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin Explosion-2_90697453 Gardaí at a scene of a reported explosion where one man died on Little Britain Street, Dublin, this afternoon. Rolling News Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

yemen Yemeni protestors at a pro-Palestine march yesterday Alamy Alamy

#YEMEN: The United States hit Yemen with airstrikes after the Houthis were re-designated ‘terrorist’ entity.

#GAZA: The death toll in the Gaza is now close to 25,000, mostly civilian, people.

#IRAN: Pakistan hit multiple ‘terrorist hideouts’ in an airstrike on Iran.

PARTING SHOT

unnamed (2) Ducks enjoying the frozen Tolka River at the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin this morning. Rolling News Rolling News

It’s ducking freezing.

Met Éireann has put in place a status Yellow cold weather warning today, as temperatures are to drop below zero – reaching as low as -5 in some regions of the country.

In Donegal, a snow-ice warning is in place from until 6 am on tomorrow morning. 

However, it didn’t stop these ducks this morning!

Sam Boal, of RollingNews, caught Donald and Daffy taking a stroll on the morning ice in the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin.

